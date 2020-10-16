Today, I want to take a look at a small-cap cannabis company: Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (Over-the-Counter: LHSIF).

Frank left a comment on our YouTube channel:

Liberty Health Sciences Tremendous market.

Thanks for the suggestion, Frank! I think you might be on to something.

First, for some background on Liberty Health…

About Liberty Health Sciences

Liberty Health produces and distributes medical cannabis strictly in Florida.

It operates about 26 dispensaries in the state, the most recent of which opened in Jacksonville Beach in July:

It’s in the process of adding another location in Fort Walton Beach, along Florida’s Gulf Coast:

Liberty Health’s dispensaries are scattered from Miami to Tallahassee.

And its offerings are robust:

Zentient — a CBD and THC product that spans topicals, vapes and oral solutions.

Pretty Pistil — billed as a “sophisticated cannabis experience.”

Mary’s Medicinals — a transdermal patch that patients wear.

Papa’s Herb — its “regular” medical cannabis product.

And many more.

And now for the financials…

Liberty Health Sciences’ Stock

The fiscal year 2020 was good for Liberty Health:

But my concern over the stock comes as the bout of great financial news for the company didn’t translate into a jump in share price.

Since hitting a low of $0.27 in March, the stock has only jumped about 40%.

And when the news came out in June, the stock hardly moved:

June: Great Fiscal Year Didn’t Move the Stock Price

But one thing I have noticed in the last few days is that Liberty Health shares have started to climb.

