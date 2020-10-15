It’s become an annual tradition now at the Clark household.

Once a year, my wife and I get glued to our phone or computer because we are looking for that one thing.

The one thing that will make everything worthwhile.

That best deal. That money saver. That new piece of technology we think we need but really don’t.

Under normal circumstances, you would think we were talking about something like Black Friday.

But in the COVID-19 age, Amazon’s Prime Day is satisfying our need to spend money on things we “may or may not” actually need.

And millions are just like us.

In fact, more than $12 billion has been spent by consumers on Prime Day since its inception in 2015.

But what does that mean for Amazon.com Inc.’s (Nasdaq: AMZN) stock?

In today’s episode of The Bull & The Bear, I’m going to take a brief look at the history of Amazon Prime Day and relate it to how its stock has performed.

I’ll also give my thoughts on how Amazon’s stock will perform after this latest Prime Day (actually two days this year).

I wonder what the trends will tell us.

