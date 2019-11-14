Dallas Mavericks owner and ABC “Shark Tank” star Mark Cuban is the latest billionaire to pile on surging Democratic primary candidate Elizabeth Warren, saying her campaign against the wealthy only diverts “attention from her income and net worth.”

Taking to Twitter over the weekend, the billionaire investor, one of many who has made it a point to call out the Massachusetts senator, highlighted by the fact that Warren is, in fact, part of the wealth class that she is crusading so hard against.

According to CNBC, Warren herself is worth a whopping $12 million.

The reality for @ewarren is that this is as much to divert attention from her income and net worth as anything else. Other than steyer she is the wealthiest of all the Dem Candidates. By far. https://t.co/IuW5pVo6Sd — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 9, 2019

In another tweet, Cuban congratulated her for being “filthy rich,” and said her success has put her “above the threshold for being part of the richest 1 percent by networth (sic) in our country.”

Forbes says her networth is north of $12m . That’s being rich. Filthy rich. I’m sure it’s richer than she ever imagined she would be. Good for her. She earned it. It puts her millions above the threshold for being part of the richest 1 percent by networth in our country — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 9, 2019

Cuban was slightly off on his rankings, as Warren is actually “only” the fourth-most wealthy behind billionaire Tom Steyer ($1.6 billion), former Maryland Rep. John Delaney ($232 million) and Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet ($15 million). If Michael Bloomberg enters the race, his $52 billion would top the list by a long shot.

But, according to the latest polls, Warren is really the only one in that mix that has a shot at taking on incumbent President Donald Trump.

The billionaire NBA owner also took a shot at Warren’s ideas for funding Medicare for All, a health care plan that is being pushed by many Democratic candidates. Cuban said Warren is “intellectually … misleading the public” with estimates the plan would cost $20.5 trillion over a decade. Some experts think it will actually require around $32 trillion over the same amount of time, $10 trillion more than what the national debt is already at.

Let’s be real. @ewarren probably is the smartest of all the candidates. Intellectually she knows she is misleading the public . That the chances of getting all the necessary line items she needs for M4All approved within 4 years are nearly impossible — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 9, 2019

Warren’s wealth tax proposal would place a 3% levy on Cuban because he is worth over $1 billion. However, she’s also threatened to double the tax on billionaires to 6%, which has drawn the ire of other billionaires like Leon Cooperman, Jamie Dimon and even Microsoft’s Bill Gates.

She also isn’t taking the criticism in stride. Warren is staying on the offensive, and has reportedly bought airtime on CNBC to launch a new ad campaign titled “Elizabeth Warren Stands Up to Billionaires.”

The ad launched this morning and it specifically targets Cooperman and a few other well-known individuals among the ultra-rich, including Trump donor and supporter Peter Thiel.