Mark Mobius: Markets Will Go ‘Haywire’ If Trump Loses in 2020

U.S. stock markets will go “haywire” if President Donald Trump isn’t elected for a second term, Mobius Capital Partners co-founder Mark Mobius predicted Thursday.

Mobius said the reason markets have been able to climb to recent record highs is in part due to Trump’s business-friendly policies, including slashing the corporate tax rates as part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed in December of 2017. Since the start of 2017, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial average have each climbed about 30%, while the Nasdaq has shot up about 45%.

Market optimism would crater if Trump loses next year’s race, Mobius said on CNBC’s “Street Signs.”

“I think the markets then will go haywire because they’ve been depending on Trump policies to keep on pushing the market up and also higher growth rate in the U.S.,” Mobius said.

For now, he said, “it doesn’t look likely” that Trump will lose, even with mainstream media sentiment “overwhelmingly” against Trump — which will only continue to build heading into the election cycle, he said.