Prosperity Research’s Marijuana Market Update is a podcast featuring Banyan Hill Publishing’s top cannabis analysts, who break down the latest industry news and investment advice.

On this week’s episode, Matt Badiali talks about the risk involved with investing in the cannabis sector. There are a lot of uncertainties within the industry, which makes doing your homework incredibly important.

Case in point: Green Growth Brands (OTC: GGBXF) went from a $6 stock to bankruptcy in a short amount of time.

Badiali dives into some of the other risks within the sector, and some legislation coming that could be a huge windfall for producers and legal retailers alike.

The Editor of Real Wealth Strategist also thinks anyone wanting to know more about the state of the cannabis industry should tune in to Canopy Growth Corp.’s (NYSE: CGC) webcast of its quarterly and annual results Friday at 10 a.m. EDT. Watch the live broadcast here.

