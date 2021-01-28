In this episode of The Bull & The Bear podcast, I tell you why Medifast stock (NYSE: MED) is worth a spot in your 2021 portfolio.

Two of the most common New Year’s resolutions are also the hardest to obtain:

Losing weight or being healthier.

Making or saving more money.

Losing weight is difficult because temptations are everywhere.

Making more money in financial markets is difficult because you never know what could knock the market back next.

But I’ve found a company that offers the best of both worlds — proven products to help with weight loss that will push its stock higher and pad your profits.

Well, I did just that using Chief Investment Strategist Adam O’Dell’s six-factor Green Zone Ratings system.

I’ll tell you about it in this episode of The Bull & The Bear.

But first, I’ll tell you why this company is positioned to outperform the broader market by three times in the next 12 months.

The Weight Loss Market Rebound

According to Research & Markets — a global research firm — the U.S. weight loss market topped $79 billion in 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic trimmed that market by 9% to around $71 billion. People cut their finances to deal with mass layoffs, furloughs and working from home.

But some market segments have actually grown … specifically the meal replacement segment (think shakes and nutrition bars).

That segment was expected to grow 5.4% in 2020 (final figures aren’t yet available), to $5.25 billion.

Shakes and nutrition bars are easily available at your local grocery store, and they are relatively inexpensive compared to joining a gym or having an expensive surgery.

The company I found offers these shakes and nutrition bars as well as other weight loss management products.

Medifast Stock Boosts Your Profits b y Helping People Lose Weight

Medifast Inc.’s (NYSE: MED) share price rose more than 365% in the last nine months.

Remember, knowing the data and the details about a specific stock or sector of the market helps you determine whether it is worth investing in.

That’s why we do the work for you and give you our analysis every week.

