Dotted all over southeast Kansas’ landscape are old quarries that used to mine coal, zinc and lead.

At one point, my home state produced 50% of all zinc and 10% of all lead in the U.S.

Most of those mines aren’t operational anymore, but millions of acres of land are still excavated for essential materials.

In today’s episode of The Stock Power Podcast, I share a 96-rated mining industry Power Stock that owns and manages massive plots of land used to find oil and natural gas.



A Different Mining Industry Angle

Some companies mine for things like oil, natural gas and minerals.

Others find the best places to dig, buy the property and let traditional miners do the work.

The Power Stock I have for you is a company that owns almost 20 million acres of mining property across the U.S.:

It earns a “Strong Bullish” 96 on our Stock Power Ratings system!

on our Stock Power Ratings system! The company reported a 36% increase in oil and gas revenue in the second quarter.

Its stock is just 3.5% from its 52-week high and climbing.

This company’s approach means it’s on pace to crush the broader mining market.

U.S. Mining Revenue on the Rise

People have been mining in the U.S. since the 1700s.

Now the industry is stronger than ever. And it’s growing at a rapid pace:



The chart above shows the revenue from mining and quarrying in the U.S from 2017 to 2025.

Over that time, Statista expects revenue will grow 43.4% to $16.2 billion!

Those numbers show there is a ton of strength in the U.S. mining industry.

In this episode of The Stock Power Podcast, I discuss this "Strong Bullish" mining industry stock that owns millions of acres of land that are ready for excavation. It earns a 96 overall rating!

Listen below to see why we expect it to beat the broader market by three times over the next 12 months.

