In this week’s edition of The Bull & The Bear, I talk about the explosive growth of the video game industry and give you one mobile gaming ETF to buy.

I’ve been on a gaming kick lately. Not playing — researching them as potential investment opportunities.

Earlier this week, I wrote a piece recommending a stock to capitalize on the gaming industry boom.

After I wrote that, I decided to dig a little deeper into gaming.

What I found was pretty telling (more on that in a bit).

There’s a segment of the gaming market that’s fueling this massive boom.

It’s a segment that makes so much sense, it’s a wonder it isn’t talked about more.

I’m talking about the mobile gaming sector (think games for your phone or tablet instead of a video game console or computer).

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I explore how mobile gaming is shaping the broader video game market and give you a way to invest in the sector to profit from this ongoing boom.

All the Rage: Mobile Gaming

I read a story this week about video game giant Electronic Arts Inc. (Nasdaq: EA) paying $1.4 billion to buy mobile game studio Playdemic.

The announcement came a few months after EA spent $2.1 billion to buy Glu Mobile — another mobile game producer.

So, I did some digging and found out why a company like EA — deeply entrenched in console and PC video games — would take a giant leap into mobile games.

Mobile Gaming Market Blowing Up

In 2011, the mobile gaming market was valued at just $2 billion in North America.

By 2022, that market is expected to be valued at more than $29 billion — a 1,350% jump in 10 years.

That is a massive boost in the sector in a short amount of time.

I have a way to capitalize on this booming trend, and I’m going to share it with you in this episode of The Bull & The Bear.