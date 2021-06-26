In this week’s edition of The Bull & The Bear, I talk about the explosive growth of the video game industry and give you one mobile gaming ETF to buy.
I’ve been on a gaming kick lately. Not playing — researching them as potential investment opportunities.
Earlier this week, I wrote a piece recommending a stock to capitalize on the gaming industry boom.
After I wrote that, I decided to dig a little deeper into gaming.
What I found was pretty telling (more on that in a bit).
There’s a segment of the gaming market that’s fueling this massive boom.
It’s a segment that makes so much sense, it’s a wonder it isn’t talked about more.
I’m talking about the mobile gaming sector (think games for your phone or tablet instead of a video game console or computer).
In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I explore how mobile gaming is shaping the broader video game market and give you a way to invest in the sector to profit from this ongoing boom.
All the Rage: Mobile Gaming
I read a story this week about video game giant Electronic Arts Inc. (Nasdaq: EA) paying $1.4 billion to buy mobile game studio Playdemic.
The announcement came a few months after EA spent $2.1 billion to buy Glu Mobile — another mobile game producer.
So, I did some digging and found out why a company like EA — deeply entrenched in console and PC video games — would take a giant leap into mobile games.
Mobile Gaming Market Blowing Up
In 2011, the mobile gaming market was valued at just $2 billion in North America.
By 2022, that market is expected to be valued at more than $29 billion — a 1,350% jump in 10 years.
That is a massive boost in the sector in a short amount of time.
I have a way to capitalize on this booming trend, and I’m going to share it with you in this episode of The Bull & The Bear.
Pro Tip: Adam O'Dell and co-editor Charles Sizemore recommended another video game stock to Green Zone Fortunes readers in February. The stock is still below their buy-up-to price, and they believe it has the potential to more than double in the next two years. Click here for the details on how you can join the premium service today.
The Bull & The Bear
Led by Adam O’Dell and a team of finance journalists, traders and experts, Money & Markets gives you the information you need to protect your nest egg, grow your wealth and safeguard your financial well-being.
You can listen to The Bull & The Bear on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Google Podcasts. Make sure to subscribe and leave us a review.
Be sure to also subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos like my weekly Marijuana Market Update.
Have something you want us to talk about? Email thebullandthebear@moneyandmarkets.com and give us your thoughts.
Check out moneyandmarkets.com, and sign up for our free newsletters that deliver you the most important and unbiased financial news, commentary, and actionable advice.
Also, follow us on:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Safe trading,
Matt Clark, CMSA®
Research Analyst, Money & Markets
Matt Clark is the research analyst for Money & Markets. He is a certified Capital Markets & Securities Analyst with the Corporate Finance Institute and a contributor to Seeking Alpha. Prior to joining Money & Markets, he was a journalist and editor for 25 years, covering college sports, business and politics.