The coming week will be another big one as investors prepare for a few major quarterly earnings reports.

The main focus will be between Wednesday’s close and Thursday’s open as some of the biggest companies in the world are scheduled to report.

On Wednesday, Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) will report after the market closes. The company reported earnings of $1.40 per share on sales of $35 billion in the first quarter of 2020. Both beat Wall Street expectations.

The other big name to watch on Wednesday after the market closes is Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA). The electric carmaker’s shares have more than quadrupled in 2020. Analysts are expecting a quarterly loss, but investors are holding out hope Tesla will surprise with a profit.

American Airlines Group Inc. (Nasdaq: AAL) and Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) both report earnings on Thursday before the opening bell. Airlines have been hit particularly hard as travel has plummeted due to the coronavirus.

Last week, Delta Air Lines Co. (NYSE: DAL) posted a massive Q2 loss.

Telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) also reports its quarterly earnings Thursday before the market opens.

In the first quarter, the company reported earnings of $0.84 per share — a $0.02 drop per share from the same quarter a year ago.

Analysts estimate earnings per share for AT&T to be around $0.80 per share on $40.8 billion in revenue.

Money & Markets Week Ahead: The Data Dump

Investors will also have slew of new data to pore over in the coming week.

Starting Tuesday, the Chicago Federal Reserve releases its national activity index for the month of June. The index gauges overall economic activity and related inflationary pressure.

May’s index was plus-2.61, up from minus-17.89 in April.

Existing home sale data for June will be released Wednesday morning. There were 3.91 million existing home sales in May, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Sales have been on a downward trend since reaching a peak of 5.76 million in February 2020.

New home sales data will be released Friday morning.

IHS Markit will give flash updates to its manufacturing and services purchase manager’s index for July. In June, the manufacturing index was 49.8 — showing a slight contraction in the sector — while the services index registered at 47.9.

Earnings Calendar

Here’s a look at some companies reporting earnings next week:

Haliburton Co. (NYSE: HAL) — before Monday’s opening bell.

IBM Corp. (NYSE: IBM) — after Monday’s closing bell.

Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO) — before Tuesday’s opening bell.

Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) — before Tuesday’s opening bell.

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) — before Tuesday’s opening bell.

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) — after Tuesday’s closing bell.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: AMTD) — after Tuesday’s closing bell.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) — before Wednesday’s opening bell.

Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) — after Wednesday’s closing bell.

Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA) — after Wednesday’s closing bell.

American Airlines Group Inc. (Nasdaq: AAL) — before Thursday’s opening bell.

AT&T (NYSE: T) — before Thursday’s opening bell.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) — before Thursday’s opening bell.

Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC) — after Thursday’s closing bell.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) — before Friday’s opening bell.

