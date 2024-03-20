In hindsight, we know it was one of the world’s dumbest financial decisions. To most of us, it may be the single most regrettable financial misstep an individual ever made.

In May 2010, Laszlo Hanyecz bought two Papa Johns pizzas. The mistake was paying for his $40 worth of pies with 10,000 bitcoins.

He was an early adopter and believed bitcoin would be a widely used virtual currency one day. Acting on his beliefs, he sacrificed a fortune.

Those 10,000 bitcoins would be worth about $600 million today.

Even if you like Papa Johns pizzas, you must agree they’re not worth $300 million each.

Hanyecz and all of us have a deeper understanding of bitcoin today than we did back then. Almost 15 years later, we know bitcoin is a store of value rather than a medium of exchange. We also know bitcoin spawned a universe of cryptocurrency opportunities.

Bitcoin is no longer the only crypto. One source tracks 9,161 different currencies. Finding the most profitable ones is a real challenge.

Crack the Crypto Code

The crypto universe is filled with potential winners. But not all of them are legitimate. Some coins are outright scams.

However, that’s not a reason to avoid the market. Doing your due diligence and finding trustworthy resources will go a long way toward you becoming a successful crypto investor.

Many markets have included elements of shady behavior. That includes the stock market. You may remember the Vancouver Stock Exchange, which Forbes called the “scam capital of the world” in 1989.

Back then, stocks listed in Vancouver were associated with fantastic stories. A Saudi Arabian arms dealer even listed his company there. That stock went from $0.60 to $72, just one example of the fortunes traders could realize by picking through the scams.

More recent examples include Adam Neumann convincing Wall Street that his office coworking business, WeWork, was worth $47 billion. And we can’t talk about crypto without mentioning Sam Bankman-Fried and the FTX debacle.

Today, the fact that scams exist in the crypto market scares some investors away. This means they’ll never get a chance to participate in securing potential gains of 1,934%… 3,981%… and 18,325%, all in a year or less.

These are the gains from actual crypto recommendations that Ian King shared with his subscribers back in 2020. And Ian believes we could be in for more like this after the upcoming “4th halving.”

You see, those massive runs higher came within a year of the last bitcoin halving. And now, another halving is right around the corner…

Navigate the Minefield to Find Potential Fortunes

Halving is an important process in the crypto community that we’ll see take place next month. Most of us may have a basic understanding of what it means, but Ian has been following this market closely for years. He’s an expert at not just finding the right cryptocurrency to buy at the right time … but also at understanding the technology.

That knowledge allows him to avoid scams and coins that have no chance of a future while he homes in on the legitimate trading opportunities in this space.

Perhaps most importantly, Ian knows when it’s time to sell. This means he won’t leave $600 million fortunes on the table or stay too long in a currency if conditions change.

He’s my professional guide to blockchain tech and the crypto markets — and he expects the opportunities this time around to be even bigger.

Ian is now sharing his latest and best crypto research in a special broadcast you can view here.

Until next time,

Mike Carr

Chief Market Technician