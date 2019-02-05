Lindsey Graham: National Emergency for Wall Will Start ‘War Within’ GOP

President Donald Trump has hinted that he is getting closer to declaring a national emergency in order to get funding for his long-promised border wall, and he could even do it tonight during his State of the Union address.

But at least eight GOP Senators are fighting back against that notion, and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said it could divide the party deep enough to start a “war within the Republican party” if Trump moves forward with the declaration.

Per Business Insider:

Graham, speaking in South Carolina on Monday, said that he was “not optimistic” that the GOP could come to a border wall funding deal with Democrats. He said that Trump would likely have to “go it alone” by declaring a national emergency, The Hill reported.

By Graham’s own admission, this would cause huge conflict within the party: “But there could be a war within the Republican Party over the wall,” he said.

Graham said he would “stand with” Trump if he decides to declare a national emergency and urged other Republicans to do the same and “get behind the president.”

Opposition from senators

But other GOP senators have signaled that they oppose declaring a national emergency, even if in principle they support building a border wall along the US-Mexico border.

Maine’s Sen. Susan Collins said she is “in general opposed to the president using the national emergencies act,” The Hill reported.

She said she believed it was “of dubious constitutionality” to use the act in this way and said she does not think “the intent was for it to be used in this kind situation.”

Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri said that he is “in favor” of Trump’s proposed border wall but said that, when it comes to declaring a national emergency, “I think it sets a dangerous precedent and I hope he doesn’t do it,” Politico reported.

Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the second-highest ranking Republican in the Senate, said that he and ” a lot of my colleagues” have concerns about that strategy. “There’s a lot of reservations in the conference about it and I hope they don’t go down that path,” he said, according to The Hill.

Alabama’s Sen. Richard Shelby said that he “wouldn’t prefer” a national emergency over other ways to try and secure the funding, The Hill reported.