Battery Takeover “Fueling” EVs for Big 2021 Profits

I’ve been behind the wheel of a Tesla and other EVs. In fact, I took the Bold Profits team on a ride (maybe a little faster than they expected!) in one last year.

I can tell you, these cars are wicked fast, filled with cutting-edge Internet of Things (IoT) tech, low maintenance and renewable energy on wheels.

And right now, a major shift is happening across the global auto manufacturer market.

From Tesla to rechargeable lithium-ion battery technology that power EVs — it’s all helping lead the charge of the Fourth Industrial Revolution in transportation.

Today, every major gas engine automaker is taking strategic steps to electrify their car lineup.

This spells a boon for the technology and components that power EVs, especially its battery.

This infographic from Deloitte Insights details the automakers’ timeline:

Just look at the massive growth coming for the EV market:

By 2021, Toyota targets 30,000 worldwide EV sales.

By 2022, Ford plans to have 40,000 EVs in their global portfolio.

By 2023, General Motors (GM) will have 20 EV models in their vehicle lineup.

By 2025, Volvo plans to reach 1 million EV sales representing 50% of its global sales.

And by 2030:

Mazda projects all their models will be EVs/hybrids.

Daimler’s EVs will comprise more than 50% of its portfolio.

GM’s Cadillac division will be a majority EV automaker.

Plans to reach these EV goals are in motion…

Plans That Will Push the EV Market to $1.2 Trillion by 2027

GM has tasked its Cadillac division to spearhead an EV rollout for the entire corporation.

To do this, GM informed its 880 Cadillac dealerships they’ll need to upgrade their facilities to accommodate the coming EV boom.

The upgrades will cost each dealership $200,000 and include lift equipment to accommodate heavier EVs, and specialist training and tools.

If a Cadillac dealership owner decides not to upgrade, GM is offering attractive buyouts between $300,000 and $1 million.

So far, just 17% of Cadillac dealerships have taken the buyout, which means 83% are bullish on the future EV trend.

Per Grand View Research data, EV demand is projected to increase nearly 10-fold by 2027.

The EV market is expected to grow 858% from $126 billion today to $1.2 trillion by 2027.

This is a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38%.

Projections show the global EV market is poised to soar. And that’s great news for you. We’ll be sure you’re positioned for gains ahead of the curve.

