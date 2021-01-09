Prior to the “coronavirus crash” of March 2020, one theme in the market dominated all others.

Investors saw this particular sector taking off and soaring to new heights.

But the “corona crash” caused a shift as the sector slowed down amid millions of business closures, and people were forced to stay home.

I have to admit, I’ve been bullish on this sector even during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s started to gain steam again.

I’m talking about 5G — the ultra-fast cellular and wireless technology that allows you to download a two-hour movie in seconds. And that’s just one powerful aspect of this new tech.

You can see this growth in the Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSE: FIVG) — an exchange-traded fund that invests in companies on the front line of 5G connectivity.

5G ETF Grows 74% Off March Lows

5G Stocks to Buy in 2021

There was some sideways trading in September and October, but FIVG has since regained its momentum from April.

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear podcast, editor Charles Sizemore and I take a closer look at three well-known companies within FIVG that are deeply involved in implementing 5G technology.

We’ll breakdown each company and give you our thoughts on whether these are 5G stocks to buy or not.

Remember, that’s why we are here … to give you safe, sound and profitable investment information to bolster your profits.

Safe trading,

Matt Clark

Research Analyst, Money & Markets

Matt Clark is the research analyst for Money & Markets. He’s the host of our podcast, The Bull & The Bear, as well as the Marijuana Market Update. Before joining the team, he spent 25 years as an investigative journalist and editor — covering everything from politics to business.