There is no love lost between President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama, and the latter called Trump a “tin-pot dictator” and laughably took credit for the most competitive economy in the world while stumping for Democrats and bashing Republicans in Nevada on Tuesday.

Per Buzzfeed:

Obama spent much of his speech on a long defense of his own presidency, and condemnation of Republican governance. “When you hear all this talk about ‘economic miracles’ right now, remember who started it,” Obama said. He denounced Trump’s attempts to pressure the FBI and Department of Justice to target political foes. “That is not how America works. That is how some tin-pot dictatorship works,” he said.

Obama spoke at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in an effort to rally young Latino voters to the Democrats’ cause against Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev.