AOC Begins Dem Witch Hunt for Trump’s Tax Returns at Cohen Testimony

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez laid the groundwork for going after President Donald Trump’s private tax returns during questioning Wednesday of former his former lawyer, convicted felon Michael Cohen who, ironically, has already pleaded guilty to … lying to Congress.

It’s inaccurate. He lied a lot but it’s very interesting because he didn’t lie about one thing: He said no collusion with Russia.”

Ocasio-Cortez is a Democratic socialist freshman Congresswoman who, at just 29-years-old, somehow managed to get a seat on the powerful House Oversight Committee, as well as Financial Services Committee that oversees Wall Street. And she made a splash at her first hearing, questioning the president’s former lawyer about Trump’s real estate company and his tax returns.

While people running for president typically release their tax returns to the public, there is no law that says one must do so. Trump has not released his tax returns and it doesn’t appear as if he plans to, essentially saying no one cares other than the media when previously asked about it.

Per Time:

“The only one that cares about my tax returns are the reporters,” Trump said at a 2017 press conference. “I won.” When a journalist asked whether he didn’t think Americans cared about the returns, he said, “I don’t think they care at all. I think you care.”

Ocasio-Cortez also asked Cohen if Trump had ever lied to insurance companies and tax collectors about his wealth in order to scam the government and private businesses.

Per CNBC:

“Do you think we need to review his financial statements and his tax returns in order to compare them?” Ocasio-Cortez asked Cohen at one point during her fast-paced four minutes of questioning. “Yes, and you would find it at the Trump Org,” Cohen said, referring to the Trump Organization, the president’s sprawling real estate business. Ocasio-Cortez also drew out names from Cohen that could lead to further action from the committee. Cohen named a number of Trump Organization executives, including Allen Weisselberg, Ron Lieberman and Matthew Calamari, from whom he said the committee could learn more.