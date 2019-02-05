Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez released details on her “Green New Deal” plan, environmental legislation the freshman congresswoman says will lead to a “sustainable environment for all for generations to come” while also “repairing historic oppression.”

“Next week, we plan to release a resolution that outlines the scope and scale of the Green New Deal,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a letter to fellow Democrats. “In it, we call for a national, social, industrial and economic mobilization at a scale not seen since World War II.”

The letter from the self-described Democratic Socialist from New York outlines the goals of the plan, which include reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions “through a fair and just transition for all communities and workers” that will supposedly create millions of “good, high-wage jobs.”

It also calls for clean air and water, climate resiliency, healthy food and access to nature through a 10-year plan of industrial and infrastructure projects.

Ocasio-Cortez has floated a 70 percent tax rate on people making more than $10 million to pay for the plan, which could cost as much as $7 trillion by some estimates.

Per Bloomberg: