A lot of great stocks have been on the rise in 2022…

There are even more that could easily double in the new oil super bull market, such as:

Exxon Mobil.

Royal Dutch Shell.

Marathon Oil.

ConocoPhillips.

Occidental Petroleum.

Because of their size, they won’t see anywhere near the exponential gains this one oil stock is primed for.

I’m projecting this oil stock will see a 100% gain in the next 100 days!

That’s enough to turn a $10,000 investment into $20,000.

And I don’t think 100% is the ceiling.

Let me share a little bit about this company:

Small Market Cap + Great Fundamentals

This company is still pretty small right now, with a market cap right under $5 billion, but it is the future of North American oil.

Looking at my Stock Power Ratings system, this company’s stock has a very high score on value and even higher scores on growth and momentum.

The earnings-per-share of this stock has gone up more than 1,600% from a year ago!

What’s more exciting than that?

The company has laid out plans to sell $200 million of its foreign mining assets so it can focus more on the development of its North Dakota facilities.

On top of that, the company’s leadership announced it plans to increase production — up 15% from the last quarter. As well as another dividend increase for investors — this one is a 10% hike.

Speaking of its leadership:

The Big X-Factor for This Oil Stock

The president and CEO of this company is a rock star.

He’s homegrown within the company and has a proven track record of putting shareholder value first.

In addition to his role as CEO, he’s also served in numerous federal appointments in the oil and petroleum industry.

He has a ton of experience and the company is very aggressive right now about growing its production in the U.S.

All of these things point to this company’s stock price exploding 100% in the next 100 days … and even more.

I’m on a mission to help you make the biggest and fastest gains possible … to redeem your portfolios from 2022 … and to guard against inflation.

I want to help you build your own fortune now, and in the future.

I have full confidence that this stock is just the start.

Make sure to check out The Oil Super Bull Summit where I give you the details on my No. 1 oil stock for 2023.

Hint: It’s a North Dakota-based miner I believe has the power to hit 100% gains in the next 100 days.

Click here for all the details.

To good profits,

Adam O’Dell

Chief Investment Strategist

More Oil Stories