‘Patriotic Millionaires’ Pushing for Higher Taxes on … Themselves

Activists calling themselves the “Patriotic Millionaires” and describing themselves as “proud traitors to their class” are seeking meetings with every member of Congress to lobby for higher taxes on the rich.

To get their way, they are threatening to withhold their endorsements as a means to convince anyone on the fence to join their fight for higher taxes on the wealthy.

Per CNBC:

“As you can imagine in an election year our members are routinely called when they are soliciting fundraisers. The one thing they are going to ask is why don’t you tax the rich,” Patriotic Millionaires director Kelsea-Marie Pym told CNBC. “We are saying get on the bus or get off the bus. Are you on the bus of helping the country in the direction we are headed in or not?”

The group of course tends to back mostly Democratic politicians and it’s unclear whether any impact will be made on Republican lawmakers. Their strategy also includes a digital ad campaign touting the values of taxing the wealth.