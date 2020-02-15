Marijuana Markets: a POTcast features Banyan Hill Publishing analyst Anthony Planas, bringing you the latest cannabis industry news and investment advice.

On this week’s episode, Planas digs deeper into Aurora Cannabis’ future after Terry Booth stepped down from his position as CEO. He also goes into what mass layoffs at Aurora and Supreme Cannabis mean.

Planas also digs into the numbers on iAnthus Capital (OTC: ITHUF) and tells you whether this is a stock worth a second look, or if you should ignore it altogether.

Next week Planas will be taking a closer look at Canopy Growth Corp., which saw a stock surge after reporting earnings Friday. He’ll also revisit Aurora after its earnings report.

