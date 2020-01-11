Marijuana Markets: a POTcast features Banyan Hill Publishing analyst Anthony Planas, bringing you the latest cannabis industry news and investment advice.

On this week’s episode Planas talks about Illinois’ strong debut into the recreational marijuana market after it’s Jan. 1 adult use legalization. Strong demand saw $3.2 million in sales on the first day, and it’s the hottest new market for cannabis. Planas then goes on a deep dive into one of the biggest players in cannabis, Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF). He puts GTBIF under the microscope to dissect its market edge, fundamentals and outlook.

