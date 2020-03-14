Marijuana Markets: a POTcast features Banyan Hill Publishing analyst Anthony Planas, bringing you the latest cannabis industry news and investment advice.

On this week’s episode, Planas does a deep dive on Tilray’s (NASDAQ: TLRY) weak quarterly earnings report, and why he isn’t expecting this stock to get any love at its current burn rate. He also talks about Canopy Growth Corp.’s (NYSE: CGC) recent move to close two greenhouses, but it may actually be a good move. Finally, Planas talks about IIPR (NYSE: IIPR) and its great deal with Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS: GTBIF) to seize the Illinois market.

More About Marijuana Markets: A POTcast

Check back each Saturday morning for Marijuana Markets: A POTcast, here on Money and Markets. In addition to Planas’ YouTube channel and his article feed at BanyanHill.com, you can also follow along each day on Twitter @ThePotStockGuru, where Planas serves up his takes on the most important news to cannabis investors.

For our friends: Former Speaker of the House John Boehner reveals why he’s going all in on cannabis. Click here to learn more and decide if cannabis investments would be a good addition to your portfolio.

Share your concerns, comments and questions for Anthony below.