Marijuana Markets: a POTcast features Banyan Hill Publishing analyst Anthony Planas, bringing you the latest cannabis industry news and investment advice.

On this week’s episode, Hexo blames Canadian regulators for poor performance, Aphria delivers another strong quarter with growing sales and profitability, my prediction for The Green Organic Dutchman came true with the company scrapping growth plans due to a lack of cash, and Tilray finally puts out news on its new line of CBD-infused drinks with Anheuser Busch.

Check back each Saturday morning for Marijuana Markets: A POTcast, here on Money and Markets. In addition to Planas’ YouTube channel and his article feed at BanyanHill.com, you can also follow along each day on Twitter @ThePotStockGuru, where Planas serves up his takes on the most important news to cannabis investors.

