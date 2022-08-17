I cook for my family just about every day.

In recent years, chicken is the most frequent dinner course.

From wings to chicken alfredo, my family doesn’t tire of poultry.

Neither do most Americans:





The chart above shows how much chicken folks in the U.S. consume.

This year, Americans will eat 96 pounds of chicken on average, per person.

By 2030, that will rise to 101.1 pounds.

That brings me to today’s Power Stock: global supplier of fresh and frozen chicken Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (Nasdaq: PPC).

PPC is a $7.2 billion company that delivers chicken and pork products to restaurants, food processors and grocery stores around the world.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock scores a “Strong Bullish” 95 on our Stock Power Ratings system, and we expect it to beat the broader market by 3X in the next 12 months.

PPC Stock: Excellent Momentum + Strong Quality

The company just had a terrific second quarter.

Two items that piqued my interest are:

Net sales were $4.63 billion for the quarter — a 27.3% increase over the same quarter a year ago .

. Increased sales in each of the last nine quarters.

PPC is a solid growth stock, as you can see from those sales figures.

But it shines on our momentum and value factors.

As for value…

The stock trades with a price-to-sales ratio that’s nearly nine times lower than its agriculture peers.

Its price-to-earnings ratio is a reasonable 9.8. The industry average, for comparison, is much higher, at 16.5.

All of this says that PPC is an undervalued agriculture stock.

Broader market headwinds pushed PPC stock to a 52-week low in March 2022.

It roared back and gained 63.2% by the end of May.

For the last 12 months, it’s up 13.5% and beating its industry peers, which are up just 3.7%.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock scores a 95 overall on our proprietary Stock Power Ratings system.

That means we’re “Strong Bullish” and expect it to beat the broader market by at least three times in the next 12 months.

We’re on our way to consuming more than 100 pounds of chicken per person each year.

As one of the world’s top producers of fresh and frozen chicken, PPC is a “Strong Bullish” stock for your portfolio.

Safe trading,

Matt Clark, CMSA®

Research Analyst, Money & Markets

