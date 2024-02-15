Last week was extremely exciting for me and the rest of the Money & Markets team.

Aerospace Stocks: On the Rise

And even with the issues Boeing has faced recently, the global aerospace market continues to boom:

According to research firm Precedence Research, the global aerospace market was worth $345 billion in 2023. By 2032, that value will reach $678.2 billion — a 97% increase in just nine years.

Spotting that trend, I turned to Adam's Green Zone Power Ratings system and found an exciting picks-and-shovels company.

It has high marks on Momentum, Value, Quality and Growth … and a "Strong Bullish" 93 out of 100 overall rating:

Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) is a Canadian company that develops components and subsystems for various industries… including aerospace and defense.

The company's technology is found in everything from cockpit avionics and in-flight entertainment systems to landing systems and environmental controls.

The company recorded a 73% annual growth rate in earnings per share and a 10% growth in sales over the last 12 months, leading to its 91 rating on the Growth factor.

CLS Momentum Through the Roof

The stock's momentum has been nothing short of market-beating. Over the last 12 months, CLS (red line) jumped more than 175% compared to its industry peer average (blue line) of just 48%.

This is why CLS earns a 95 on Momentum… putting it in the top 5% of all stocks we rank on that factor.

Bottom line: Despite some of the recent issues with Boeing, the global aerospace industry is thriving…

Looking at aircraft manufacturers is an excellent place to start. But I think finding strong companies supplying those manufacturers is even better.

With solid momentum and outstanding fundamentals, CLS is undoubtedly a compelling selection for your portfolio. It's poised to outperform the broader market by 3X over the next 12 months!

But what if you want to think in the shorter term?

Mike's Twist on the Green Zone Power Ratings System

I mentioned earlier that my friend and colleague, Mike Carr, has added his own spin to Adam's Green Zone Power Ratings system.

That twist has yielded significant results… to the tune of a 100% win rate since he launched his own aerospace trade for a small gain after less than 45 days.

Mike trusts the Green Zone Power Ratings system, then adds his short-term variant using seasonality and his Apex Profit Calendar.

He's essentially rotating into sectors as they reach their peak profitability, and Adam's system helps him find the one stock with the best chance to outperform during that specific period.

