Microsoft’s “Majorana” Quantum Chip Revealed

Regardless of how it performs, Microsoft’s new Majorana Quantum Chip is already a winner when it comes to styling and design:

The handsome red-and-gold chip contains eight topological quantum bits (aka “qubits”), which are the building blocks of quantum computer science.

As you can see, Majorana is big, bulky … and with just eight qubits, it’s far too simple to be commercially viable. But it can be instrumental in the process of designing future quantum chips.

“Understanding these materials is incredibly hard,” explains Microsoft tech fellow Krysta Svore. “With a scaled quantum computer, we will be able to predict materials with even better properties for building the next generation of quantum computers beyond scale.”

And that process of quantum evolution is already underway…

President Trump’s Quantum Initiative

During his first term, President Trump signed the Quantum Initiative Act because he knew this tech had staggering potential.

Now that Trump is back for a second term, we’re likely to see more quantum breakthroughs like Microsoft’s Majorana chip in the coming months and years.

One company is ahead of the game and has been using its rock-solid business model to build out its quantum research division for years.

Why the U.S. Wants Ukraine Minerals

Minerals are big business… and Ukraine has a lot of them.

The U.S. is attempting to broker a deal with the Ukrainian government to allow access to rare earth minerals in the Eastern European country.

But, you may be asking why…

This chart from the Conflict and Environment Observatory shows that Ukraine is rich in the minerals needed to produce modern electronics and batteries… mainly lithium, tantalum, beryllium and niobium.

Not to mention other critical minerals like titanium and graphite.

The Ukrainian government estimates the country has 2.6 billion tons of reserves of these minerals, which are valued at more than $11.5 trillion.

The U.S. wants to acquire 50% of these rare earth minerals in exchange for U.S. investment in the country.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected the Trump administration’s initial proposal, but several news outlets reported that the talks were ongoing.

Coming to America (With A Chainsaw?)

Our favorite chainsaw-wielding libertarian President from Argentina made his way to last week’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Milei appeared on stage sporting a blinged-out new chainsaw, which he presented to Elon Musk as a gift to help him slash bloated government spending:

Milei is arguably the best role model in the world for what Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is now trying to accomplish.

Over the last year, Milei has dramatically reduced the spending and size of Argentina’s long-liberal government — succeeding in tamping down inflation and even growing in popularity as he cut popular programs.

This kind of cooperation is very bullish for Argentina, especially as Milei fights to open his country up to foreign investment.

What Do You Think About Musk and DOGE?

It’s clear that Musk and DOGE are laser-focused on slashing away government waste and fraud at break-neck speed. That has us wondering…

What do you think about this approach? Are you optimistic that Musk and his crew are going to successfully restructure our government into a well-oiled machine? Are they doing enough … or too much?

