With the U.S. and China reportedly still very far apart on trade negotiations, talk of a possible recession is picking up yet again while investors read the tea leaves for clues as to what will happen next for the stock market.

The current economic expansion of 10 consecutive years is set to become the longest on record this year, but the risk of recession also is at a six-year high, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Of those surveyed, more than three-quarters of corporate CFOs expect a recession by the end of 2020 at the latest.

While there is no end all, be all recession indicator, this is what the most common data points are showing now, per Bloomberg: