When Record Corporate Earnings Mislead Investors

A quarter of record corporate earnings is a good sign that a stock could be prime for adding to your portfolio, right?

Wrong, according to Ed Clissold, the chief U.S. equity strategist at Ned Davis Research.

To be clear, Clissold doesn’t think big earnings are a bad sign. Rather, it’s a sign that too many investors draw the wrong conclusion from and fall victim to a major misconception, he said in a recent interview with Business Insider.

Historically strong profit growth doesn’t translate directly into a bright future for a particular company, Clissold said. Instead, he argues, when corporate earnings hit record highs, there’s often nowhere to go but down — and that doesn’t always bode well for a company’s shares. This misunderstanding often sets investors up to fail by sending them down a path of over-optimism that can come back to bite them in the end.

Per Business Insider: