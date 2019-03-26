Safe Havens for When the Yield Curve Flashes Recession Warning

The U.S. yield curve inverted last week for the first time since 2006, a move that is historically a signal of recession. In fact, the past seven times the yield curve inverted for the 3-month and 10-year Treasurys, aside from a two-week inversion in 1998, the U.S. economy fell into a recession every time within the next 15 months, according to Credit Suisse.

Stocks may still have a bit more room to run until they take a hit. Six months after the yield curve inverts is typically when stocks peak.

If you’re feeling nervous, where should you put your money?

Some sectors perform better than others and, according to CNBC, three months after the inversion, insurance and industrial stocks tend to do the best, while defensive stocks tend to outperform 12 months after.

Per CNBC: