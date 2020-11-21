In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, Charles Sizemore and I tackle a different way to invest in real estate: REITS.

Do you invest in property? Real estate companies? Construction?

If so, you know that investing in real estate isn’t easy. However, real estate investing doesn’t have to be as complicated as it appears.

And, there’s money to be made … especially for smart investors like you.

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLRE) — an exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracking notable real estate stocks — jumped more than 50% since reaching a low in March 2020.

But as the chart below suggests, since digging out of the COVID-19 crash, it has struggled to find any sustaining momentum.

Real Estate ETF Struggles to Break Out

But there is one bright spot in the real estate market for investors.

REITs Crush S&P 500 Gains

Since 1994, there are eight subsectors of real estate investment trusts, or REITs, that have outperformed the S&P 500.

REIT Sectors Have Beaten the S&P 500

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I’ll talk with Charles Sizemore about two REITs and whether they are worth a spot in your portfolio or ones to pass on.

We’ll examine what these REITs specialize in and how they’ve performed recently.

What’s even better is you’ll get insight on what you should do with these two REITs — if you are thinking about buying or already have them in your portfolio.

Remember, knowing the data and the details about a specific company helps you determine whether it is worth investing in.

That’s why we do the work for you and give you our analysis of each one.

