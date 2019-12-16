Select Page

Report: Amazon, Netflix, Starbucks Among Companies Paying No Federal Income Tax

Posted by | Dec 16, 2019 |

Report: Amazon, Netflix, Starbucks Among Companies Paying No Federal Income Tax

A report from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy found that 91 Fortune 500 companies had a 0% income tax rate in 2018.

The report covers the first year since President Donald Trump signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act — which was signed in December 2017. It covered 379 profitable Fortune 500 companies from 2018.

Of the 379 companies the report looked at, 195 of them had a federal income tax rate of less than 10.5% — that’s 51% of the companies examined with an average tax rate of 2%. The average tax rate of all 379 companies was 11%.

Among those companies paying 0% taxes were Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN), Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI), Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), Netflix Inc. (Nasdaq: NFLX), Halliburton Co. (NYSE: HAL) and Starbucks Corp. (Nasdaq: SBUX).

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act established a 21% corporate income tax rate, meaning companies pay 21% of their taxable income in federal taxes.

The report — which did not account for any state or local taxes, nor do the tax expenses necessarily match private tax filings — also found that the 379 companies picked up an additional $765 billion in pretax profits.

“Had all of those profits been reported to the IRS and taxed at the statutory 21% corporate tax rate, the 379 companies would have paid almost $161 billion in income taxes in 2018,” the report said.

Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) had the largest amount of tax subsidies in 2018 — $5.5 billion. Amazon had tax subsidies that totaled $2.4 billion while Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) had $1.7 billion in subsidies.

Companies producing industrial machinery had the lowest effective federal tax rate in 2018 — minus-0.6% — while utilities, motor vehicles and parts, oil, gas and pipelines and chemicals had an effective federal tax rate of less than 5%.

Only internet services and retail, computers, pharmaceuticals and medical products and health care had an effective tax rate of 20% or more.

All told, the report said the federal government lost out on nearly $74 billion in taxes from those 379 Fortune 500 companies.

The report was first covered by The Washington Post.

Recommended For You

James Rickards recession Fed Trump market China

Rickards Bullish on Stocks, Cash, Trump Reelection for 2020

trump mexico tariff USMCA Jesús Seade

Mexico Blasts USMCA After Signing, Says It Will Never Accept US ‘Inspectors’

Market Data by TradingView