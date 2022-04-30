If you invest for daily price moves, you’ll likely be disappointed.

If you invest for the future — big gains over time — you’ll come out on top.

Why?

The future is being formed by America 2.0 (#A20) innovations. Sci-fi technology is rolling out before our eyes!

My husband, mom and grandmother all sense a shift is happening. All three have asked me recently: “What should I invest in?”

I’ll tell you the same thing I told them … disruptification. It’s one of our core ideas:

To disrupt = to innovate, change, elevate something to make it greater than before. More efficient. And that, my friends, is profitable.

The latest example of this #A20 disruption? Robot pharmacists.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (Nasdaq: WBA) recently announced it’s turning to robots to fill your prescriptions! Wow.

This market is a roller coaster. I know many of you have mastered your Strong Hands at this point, so I’m going to share a more #BOP (bullish, optimistic, positive) approach for you today…

Look ahead and take advantage of these low prices. BUY.

You Need to Do 3 Things to Make Big Money

This…

…is what you need to make big money.

If you can see past the fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) today, you can see that it’s the perfect environment for innovation.

Robotics is a great example.

Paul’s readers have made some great gains on robotics — such as a 217% gain on Teradyne Inc. (Nasdaq: TER) in just over two years.

Now Paul has his eyes on how robotics is stacking with other mega trends to create a new era of #A20 opportunities.

And robo-pharmacists show you how robotics are entering our everyday lives.

By 2025, Walgreens plans to open 22 “robot-powered micro-fulfillment centers across the U.S. to fill customers’ prescriptions as the role of stores and pharmacists change.”

Each robot can fill 300 prescriptions in an hour, the company said — roughly the same number that a typical Walgreens pharmacy with a handful of staff may do in a day!

These centers will service more than 8,500 of the company’s nearly 9,000 stores.

Walgreens’ CEO Roz Brewer is on a mission “to make health care the focal point of the retailer’s ‘growth engine’ as well as make pharmacists’ jobs easier.”

This is #A20 in action.

Robot pharmacists will transform our daily lives.

And this is only the beginning…

How to Pick ‘Em

I’d say you’ve mastered the temperament. You’re still here, right?!

So patience and time frame?

Stocks have volatile swings. They go up and they go down.

That’s why we recommend holding your stocks a minimum of three to five years.

Now that’s not a guarantee for gains at a set time. That’s how long we believe it will take for our stocks to reach their potential and hit our price targets.

Now, judgment time! Be able to pick the right stocks. Well, we can help with that.

When looking for innovation stocks for America 2.0, we have three easy steps for picking them.

Before you buy another stock, read this free report and check off these essential boxes to build a stellar America 2.0 portfolio.

It’s a three-point America 2.0 investing checklist to help you weed out the America 1.0 companies.

We are #BOP on #A20 and #4IR (Fourth Industrial Revolution) innovations.

And you should be too! Robotic pharmacists are just one example of this incredible future unfolding.

And we don’t want you to miss the next triple-digit (or 5X, 10X, 100X) win!

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing

P.S. Paul has created a full-on America 2.0 portfolio with stocks and cryptos that fall in line with our mega trends. These mega trends are remaking America. If you want to see Paul’s strategy and find out how to unlock these plays, click here.