Robotics stocks are a great way to buy into a technology that is growing rapidly.

Innovation has moved a little slower in the last several months, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sure, new phones and computers continue to come to market, but the elements that power those products saw development slow significantly.

Remote work and supply chain shutdowns have hindered further development of technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics and even 5G.

But robotics and automation have helped companies work around limitations set by the pandemic.

Robotics Stocks: An Innovative Investment

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (NYSE: ROBO) — an exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracking robotic and automation stocks— jumped more than 74% since reaching a low in March 2020.

After a dip in late September, the ETF has risen almost 10% to its current price, indicating an upswing.

The ETF holds companies like NVIDIA Corp. (Nasdaq: NVDA), industrial programming giant Rockwell Automation Corp. (NYSE: ROK) and semiconductor powerhouse Qualcomm Inc. (Nasdaq: QCOM).

Robotics ETF Moves 74% Higher off March 2020 Lows

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I'll talk with Adam and contributor Charles Sizemore about two robotic and automation stocks.

We'll examine what each of these companies does and how they've performed recently.

What's even better is you'll get insight on what you should do with these two robotics stocks — if you are thinking about buying or already have them in your portfolio.

Remember, knowing the data and the details about a specific company helps you determine whether it is worth investing in.

That's why we do the work for you by looking at these specific stocks and giving our analysis of each one.

