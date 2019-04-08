Ron Paul: Obamacare’s Unhappy Anniversary

In Ron Paul’s latest weekly column, the former Libertarian and Republican congressman and presidential candidate decried the “unhappy” nine-year anniversary of Obamacare, whose proponents promised would reduce costs, expand coverage and allow you to keep your doctor if you liked your doctor.

President Trump himself does not actually want to repeal all of Obamacare. He just wants to repeal the “unpopular” parts.

Boy were they wrong.

In fact, since Obamacare was enacted, Paul says, premiums have more than doubled while small businesses have been discouraged from providing health insurance benefits. The increased costs and decreased access to health insurance benefits are a direct result of Obamacare’s mandates, particularly the guaranteed issue and pre-existing condition mandates.

The increase in cost has, in effect, not helped those who liked their doctors to keep them, Paul says.

Per Ron Paul Institute: