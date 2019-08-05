Brodrick: The Second Wave of Cannabis Profits Is Coming

I’d like to invite you to attend Weiss Ratings’ first-ever “Million-Dollar War Room,” a four-part series that I’m hosting starting today, Aug. 5. At these FREE events, I’ll discuss new opportunities in what I’m calling “Cannabis Boom 2.0,” or the second wave of cannabis profits. For more details, just click here.

That’s because the profits subscribers are taking in my cannabis stocks trading service right now — like 37.7%, 12.4% and 6.3% just last week — are uncommon in the industry. In fact, cannabis as a group is slumping hard. And it slumped harder in the past week.

That’s OK. The smart money is still buying. And that means this summer slump should make way for a big rally soon enough.

What most recently has the cannabis markets in such a tizzy?

The FDA sent a nasty letter to U.S. cannabis company Curaleaf (OTCQX: CURLF) letting management know that some of the claims the company makes about CBD on its website are not backed up by science.

In its letter, the FDA gave a laundry list of Curaleaf claims that explicitly or implicitly say their products can treat ADHD, anxiety, general pain, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease, cancer, schizophrenia, fibromyalgia, eating disorders and PTSD.

Mind you, a lot of people say CBD does help these problems. But the science to back up such claims is very thin. A LOT more research will need to be done to satisfy the FDA.

Curaleaf says it will reply to the FDA within 15 working days, and will work with regulators to clear this up.

The funny thing is that CBD is a small part of Curaleaf’s business. It’s the largest multi-state operator (MSO) in the United States. It has seed-to-sale cannabis operations in a dozen states, and more on the way.

So, what the FDA was doing was firing a shot across the bow of all CBD manufacturers and marketers.

I think the FDA is trying to throw a good scare into these companies. Mission accomplished.

Is there any good news for weed stocks?

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) has dropped 5.5% since the FDA put Curaleaf on notice.

Yes!

Tobacco giant Imperial Brands is taking a 20% stake in Canadian cannabis company Auxly (OTCQX: CBWTF). The price tag is C$123 million (US$93.5 million). The deal will also grant Auxly global licenses to Imperial Brands’ vaping technology.

The deal is one more piece of evidence that big, global companies see the cannabis space as worthy of investment. They believe select companies are cheap, and will be accretive to their existing business.

I agree. And I think we can expect more.

After all, a new Gallup poll shows that the rate of cannabis consumption in the U.S. has just about caught up with cigarettes. About 12% of American adults now admit to smoking cannabis every week, compared to 15% using tobacco.

The cannabis use-rate is up from 7% in 2013. Wow!

That’s a trend that should be good news for a bunch of cannabis companies.

Also last week, the U.S. Senate held a hearing on the SAFE (Secure and Fair Enforcement) Banking Act. On March 26, the House Committee passed the act.

This bill aims to make it legal for banks to do business with cannabis companies. It would be a real game-changer for the industry. Keep your eyes on that one.

