“Sell in May and go away” is a popular investor saying.
Investors who follow it sell their stocks in May and wait to reinvest after the “underperforming” summer months have passed.
However, this is anything but a typical stock market.
In today’s episode of The Bull & The Bear, chief investment strategist Adam O’Dell and I tell you what the past few years of investing history might mean for today’s markets.
Should You “Sell in May and Go Away?”
If we’ve seen anything in this latest market, it’s that anything can happen.
Yes, we can use historical trends to help predict future market movements, but no one has a crystal ball.
S&P 500 Average Returns Don’t Provide Clear Direction
The idea of “sell in May and go away” indicates weaker stock performance during the summer months.
However, from 2018 to now, the numbers tell a different story.
But what does all that mean for investors?
In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, we’ll dive deeper into that question and tell you how you should approach the summer months with your investments.
