Mild Rebuke or Open Revolt? Border Wall Vote Tests Trump’s Strength

With the GOP-controlled Senate set to vote today on whether to strike down Donald Trump’s border wall emergency declaration, it’s already guaranteed the president will face a rare defeat from within his own party.

And the prognosis is looking worse and worse as Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, came forward as the fifth Republican poised to vote down Trump’s emergency declaration some time today after lunch.

Romney joins Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Rand Paul of Kentucky and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who have all said they’ll vote with the Democrats. A simple majority of 51 is enough to pass the resolution blocking the president’s emergency declaration, and there are now at least 52 votes against it.

“I will vote today for the resolution of disapproval,” Romney said in a statement. “This is a vote for the Constitution and for the balance of powers that is at its core. For the Executive Branch to override a law passed by Congress would make it the ultimate power rather than a balancing power. This is not a vote against border security. In fact, I agree that a physical barrier is urgently needed to help ease the humanitarian crisis at the southern border, and the administration already has $4.5 billion available within existing authority to fund a barrier — even without an emergency declaration.

“I am seriously concerned that overreach by the Executive Branch is an invitation to further expansion and abuse by future presidents. We experienced a similar erosion of congressional authority with President Obama’s unilateral immigration orders — which I strenuously opposed. In the case before us now, where Congress has enacted specific policy, to consent to an emergency declaration would be both inconsistent with my beliefs and contrary to my oath to defend the Constitution.”

The question for the president is how many more will join them.

Trump can veto the resolution, which easily passed the Democrat-controlled House, requiring a two-thirds super majority in each chamber of Congress to override his veto. How many GOP votes against his declaration today could signal whether or not his veto will stand.

Trump’s veto will likely withstand being overturned, and will likely end up for the Supreme Court to decide its legality.

Trump implored Republicans again Thursday morning to stand with him.

A big National Emergency vote today by The United States Senate on Border Security & the Wall (which is already under major construction). I am prepared to veto, if necessary. The Southern Border is a National Security and Humanitarian Nightmare, but it can be easily fixed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2019

The White House is reportedly bracing for as many as 14 Republicans to join the Democrats, which would be a disastrous and embarrassing defeat for the president.

