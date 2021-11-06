Our chief investment strategist, Adam O’Dell, has spent a lot of time discussing maximum momentum.

Earlier this week, he wrote about this trend:

In a momentum trade, you identify a stock that’s trending higher (I call this “maximum momentum”) and you jump on board, following the trend.

The principle is simple: When traders see a stock moving higher, they buy, which triggers an increase in the price of the stock, and brings even more investors on board.

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I tell you about how we use this factor when trading, then put it in practice by identifying a sector showing “maximum momentum” and a trade for you to get into the trend now.

One S&P 500 Sector Is Showing “Maximum Momentum”

Every week, I analyze the nuts and bolts of our proprietary Green Zone Ratings system. This includes identifying 10 stocks for our weekly hotlist.

It also includes analyzing all 11 major sectors of the S&P 500. This generates the Leaders & Laggards (L&L) board offered to our premium subscribers.

The L&L board ranks all 11 sectors and determines which of these sectors are “buy-qualified,” or leading sectors.

In today’s episode of The Bull & The Bear, I’m going to let you in on something only our premium subscribers get to see … which sector is leading the pack this year (and it might surprise you) with “maximum momentum.”

I also reveal a way you can get into this sector and play this trend.

