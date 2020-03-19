The Social Security Administration is remaining vigilant as the coronavirus pandemic forces sweeping closures across the nation, and its latest press release is again warning beneficiaries of Social Security scams to watch out for during the outbreak.

Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul sent out a press release Wednesday to reassure beneficiaries that their monthly checks are safe and will be delivered on time.

“I want you to hear directly from me how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting our services. The first thing you should know is that we continue to pay benefits,” Saul wrote.

Social Security Scams Rise Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Social Security scams have become a popular thing for thieves in recent years. The Federal Trade Commission found that at least $37 million was stolen from beneficiaries in 2019 through a phone scam where swindlers impersonate Social Security officers.

Saul warned that the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the U.S. could be used as a scare tactic by scammers in the coming months.

“Be aware that scammers may try to trick you into thinking the pandemic is stopping your Social Security payments, but that is not true,” Saul said.

“Don’t be fooled.”

The SSA has taken measures to protect its main constituents, older Americans, and staff by closing all physical office locations in the U.S. on Tuesday, March 17, until further notice. But it will continue to provide services over the phone and through its website.

“To protect you and help stop the spread of this coronavirus, we cannot accept visitors in our offices at this time,” Saul said in Wednesday’s press release. “There are several other ways you can get help. Many services are available online at www.socialsecurity.gov. If you have a critical need that you cannot address online, we can help you over the phone.”

The SSA also created a fairly extensive guide at www.ssa.gov/coronavirus/ that answers many frequently asked questions about what services are still available.

“Find out what services we are continuing and which ones we are suspending, how to contact us, and important information about deadlines we are extending to ease the burden on you and medical providers during this pandemic,” Saul said.

The COVID-19 situation has upended countless services we may take for granted without realizing, but it’s good to see the SSA has been proactive during the event and continues to broadcast new information quickly so beneficiaries can be in the know.

