Social Security’s Ultimate Fraud — and Insult

Millions and millions of Americans rely on Social Security to get by in their golden years, especially those who haven’t been able to save enough for retirement. It’s the single-most important social program Americans have.

But what if instead of paying 12.4 percent of every paycheck into a fund our entire lives and then getting some of that paid back upon retirement, we were able to invest that money outside the government’s system?

Ask any broker and he’ll tell you, we’d be much, much better off.

Per Fox Business:

If the same savings had been put in an equity fund that tracks the broad stock market averages (such as the S&P 500) instead of Social Security, your return on retirement could easily amount to five times that amount over a lifetime. Even if you had put your savings in safe government bonds, you could be assured of annual retirement returns of two to three times what Social Security returns pay out. Instead, a Heritage Foundation study found that the inflation-adjusted, average annual return of Social Security savings comes to a paltry 1.23 percent. The same study found that for low-income folks, the inflation-adjusted return can end up being negative; that is, those who can least afford it end up getting paid less than they and their employers paid into their SS accounts over the years.

And that’s the ultimate fraud of Social Security (more on the ultimate insult below). While Social Security will never run out of cash, the program will eventually face major shortfalls, likely ending up in lower pay-outs.

Politicians often brag that our social security savings are in a “lock box.” But what they don’t tell you is that the “lock box” has been raided over the years by politicians who take cash out of the “lock box” to pay for spending programs, which they use to help themselves get re-elected with our money. They replace that cash with IOUs. And those IOUs are a big part of our overall government debt that will soon top $22 trillion…more than our entire Gross Domestic Product [GDP]. As interest rates go up, the Federal Reserve has already hiked rates three times this year with a fourth planned for December, we may soon be unable to pay off the interest of our debt, which could put Social Security payments in dire straits.

On top of that, the baby boomers are retiring and the Social Security Board of Trustees estimates there will be more money going out than coming in by 2022.