Six Lessons Learned From the First Year of Retirement

The five years before and the five years immediately following your retirement date are the most important years to ensure your golden years go as planned.

In fact, heading into Year 2 of retirement is the perfect time to assess what is going right, and what is going wrong and needs to be adjusted.

Circumstances changes throughout your retirement, and your finances will need to adapt.

Here are six updates to consider heading into Year 2 of retirement, per U.S. News:

1. Determine what’s working, what’s not and what needs to be changed. You may need to make changes to your investment strategy, budget and lifestyle. “Things change economically,” Abedeen says. “The markets over the last year have changed dramatically.” Compare your retirement income to your spending, and determine if you need to make any lifestyle adjustments.