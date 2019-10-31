Shocking YouGov Poll: 70% of US Millenials Will Vote Socialist

According to a recent YouGov/Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation poll, 70% of U.S. millenials are either “somewhat likely” or “extremely likely” to vote for a socialist candidate, with the numbers rising drastically just from 2018 to 2019.

“The historical amnesia about the dangers of communism and socialism is on full display in this year’s report.”

The survey’s results show if millenials and the younger generation of voters hit the booths in big numbers in 2020, it could be a good day for Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. He calls himself a Democratic Socialist and is one of the top three candidates in the huge field of Democratic primary contenders, led by former Vice President Joe Biden, considered a centrist candidate, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., another ultra-progressive who is slightly right of Sanders.

According to YouGov, capitalism is taking a beating in popularity among younger voters, largely due to widening income inequality. The poll shows that 36% of millenials approve of communism, up from 28% in 2018 — which is a big jump in just one year.

Socialism is a dirty word bandied about for just about everything Republicans don’t like, but it is quickly gaining in popularity with the country’s future leaders, which should come as a shock to anyone who knows anything about communism and socialism.

“The historical amnesia about the dangers of communism and socialism is on full display in this year’s report,” VCMF Executive Director Marion Smith said in a statement. “When we don’t educate our youngest generations about the historical truth of 100 million victims murdered at the hands of communist regimes over the past century, we shouldn’t be surprised at their willingness to embrace Marxist ideas.”

Another head-spinning tidbit from the poll: 22% of millenials think “society would be better if all private property was abolished.”

About 45% of all millenials and Generation Z members also think “all higher education should be free.”

The poll also touched on world peace and the biggest threats to it.

U.S. President Donald Trump (27%) topped dictators Kim Jong-Un (22%) of North Korea, Vladimir Putin (15%) of Russia, Xi Jinping of China and Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela as the single biggest threat to world peace.

Editor’s note: The figures obviously sound alarming to anyone who favors the capitalist system we have in place. Does it concern you, particularly about the future of the U.S., or do you think the poll is nonsense? Share your thoughts below.