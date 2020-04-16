In another breakthrough, the Internal Revenue Service has announced Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries will automatically receive their coronavirus stimulus checks.

The Social Security Administration confirmed the development after working with the IRS and Department of the Treasury. Now any individual on SSI who also does not have a minor dependent age 17 or under won’t have to file any additional paperwork to receive their $1,200 Economic Impact Payment.

But the SSA is still urging SSI and Social Security beneficiaries to claim minor dependents using this online form in order to receive the $500 extra per minor dependent in a timely manner.

“This is great news for SSI recipients, and I want to remind recipients with qualifying children to go to IRS.gov soon so that you will receive the full amount of the Economic Impact Payments you and your family are eligible for,” SSA Commissioner Andrew Saul wrote in the Wednesday press release.

The Treasury anticipates payments should get to SSI recipients by early May.

“I also want to thank the dedicated employees of the Treasury Department, the Social Security Administration, and the Internal Revenue Service for making this happen and working non-stop on this issue,” Saul said.

The IRS recently backpedaled on requiring Social Security recipients to file a simple tax return to receive their $1,200 stimulus check, and the tax entity anticipates those checks will start landing in bank accounts starting at the end of April.

The Treasury will be sending out the payments and the SSA said SSI beneficiaries should receive their payment through whatever normal channel they receive benefits: direct deposit, Direct Express debit card or a paper check in the mail. Paper checks will more than likely take longer to ship out compared to direct deposit.

More details on how to receive payment for Social Security and SSI beneficiaries using Direct Express debit cards will be provided by the IRS soon.

