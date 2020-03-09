This is shaping up to be a brutal day on Wall Street, but at least the stock exchange has implemented some rules to help stop the bleeding — momentarily, at least — amid a deep sell-off.

The New York Stock Exchange has implemented what it calls “three circuit breaker thresholds” that kick in after big declines in the S&P 500 between the opening and closing bell. There are three thresholds to worry about, per CNBC:

Level 1: If the S&P 500 drops 7%, trading will pause for 15 minutes. (This level triggered at 9:34 a.m. EDT after the S&P 500 lost 208 points).

If the S&P 500 drops 7%, trading will pause for 15 minutes. (This level triggered at 9:34 a.m. EDT after the S&P 500 lost 208 points). Level 2: If the S&P 500 declines 13%, trading will again pause for 15 minutes if the drop occurs on or before 3:25 p.m. EDT. There will be no halt if the drop happens after that. (This would occur today if the S&P 500 falls 386 points).

If the S&P 500 declines 13%, trading will again pause for 15 minutes if the drop occurs on or before 3:25 p.m. EDT. There will be no halt if the drop happens after that. (This would occur today if the S&P 500 falls 386 points). Level 3: If the S&P 500 falls 20%, trading would halt for the remainder of the day. (This would occur if the S&P falls 594 points).

The first threshold triggered just four minutes after markets opened Monday as stocks plummetted. Futures had already hit “limit down” levels Sunday evening, meaning trading was paused until the opening bell following 5% losses in the both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average.

These revamped circuit breakers have been implemented since February 2013, but they haven’t been triggered during normal trading hours since then.

Investors are trying to suss out the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on the overall global economy, but there may be bigger things to worry about in the near future. Saudi Arabia cut its official crude oil selling prices for April on Saturday, which some analysts think will cause oil prices to crash to $20 this year.

“Crude has become a bigger problem for markets than the coronavirus,” Vital Knowledge founder Adam Crisafulli told CNBC. “It will be virtually impossible for the (S&P 500) to sustainably bounce if Brent continues to crater.”

The markets are now firmly in correction territory, but Banyan Hill Publishing CMT Chad Shoop thinks this could be more than a correction after stocks have fallen 18% in just two weeks.

Stocks halted with a massive 7% plunge to start the week. 15 minute break, then resume trading. All out panic today. Brings stocks to 18% drop in just two weeks. I think this is more than a correction at this point. More insights coming in my latest #BankItorTankIt later today. — Chad Shoop, CMT (@ChadShoopGuru) March 9, 2020

The record long bull market has been running for over 11 years now, which is the longest expansion on record. But this latest shock means equities are dangerously close to entering a full-blown bear market, meaning a close of 20% or more below recent record highs.

After the first circuit breaker was triggered, the S&P 500 had started to recover slightly, trading down 6% around 9:55 a.m. on the East Coast.

Be sure to check out our Closing Bell analysis here on Money and Markets later today to find out if the major exchanges were able to shake off the initial sell-off.