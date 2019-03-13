David Stockman has turned into a bit of a permabear of late and he’s at it again, predicting that a 40 percent market crash is inevitable and the ongoing rally is being led by nothing more than “day traders, chart monkeys, robo machines.”

Stockman was a Republican politician in Michigan who also served as Ronald Reagan’s budget director, and he’s been predicting a big market crash for a while now.

He is no fan of President Donald Trump — recently calling him a total economic ignoramus — and he was all gloom and doom again Tuesday in an interview with CNBC. Not even a 20 percent rally since December’s lows has changed his bearish prognosis for the market as a whole.

“This is just day traders, chart monkeys, robo machines. This has nothing to do with rationality or investment analysis on any reasonable time basis,” Stockman said on CNBC’s “Futures Now.” “There’s no Trump boom. We’re near the end of this cycle. Recessions haven’t been outlawed. It will happen in the next year or two.”