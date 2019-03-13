The alarm bells first rang in December while the stock market was in the throes of its worst Christmas holiday month since 1931: The inverted yield curve, one of the “four horsemen” of an economic apocalypse, had returned and recession fears were renewed anew.

The yield curve is a signal from credit markets that oftentimes is the bearer of bad news, namely that a recession is imminent.

And now there’s another alarm bell sounding as the five-year U.S. Treasury note yield has been lower than the three-month yield since March 7. If that continues for an entire quarter, it could be time to batten down the hatches on Wall Street.

Per Business Insider:

“This is a measure that empirically leads to other economic information,” Campbell Harvey, professor of finance at Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business, said in an interview with Business Insider. The latest curve inversion is what Harvey calls one of “four horsemen” predicting potential recession. Here they are:

Weakening CFO confidence

Increased market volatility

Higher anti-growth protectionism

A quarter-long inversion in the three-month and five-year Treasury yield curves