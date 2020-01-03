U.S. stocks are down Friday after a drone strike in Baghdad killed a top Iranian general, plus stocks to watch today in the Money and Markets Wall Street Wake-Up.

The Market Open

Markets are down at the open Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 233 points, or 0.8% as of 10 a.m. Eastern time. The S&P 500 opened down 0.6% while the Nasdaq was off 0.7%.

The Opening Bell

U.S. market futures were all down early Friday morning after news of a U.S. airstrike in Iraq killed a top Iranian general.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.9% as of 8:45 a.m. EST. S&P 500 futures dropped a full 1% and Nasdaq futures were down 1.1% in premarket trading.

Stocks to Watch Today

Incyte Corp. (Nasdaq: INCY) — The Delaware-based pharmaceutical company was down 10% in premarket trading Friday after an experimental treatment of a drug aimed at helping patients with negative reactions to bone marrow transplants failed to meet its goals.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ACOR) — The biotech company jumped 14.8% in Friday premarket trading after investor Steven Cohen’s Point 72 Asset Management revealed its 9.8% stake in the company.

L Brands Inc. (NYSE: LB) — Victoria Secret and Bath & Body Works’ parent company, L Brands, was up more than 2% in premarket trading Friday after Bank of America upgraded the stock to “buy.”

In the News

Gold Prices Surge on Airstrike News

Gold prices are closing in on a six-year high after news of a U.S. airstrike killing a top Iranian general was released, according to Bloomberg.

In London, gold was near $1,552 an ounce — its highest price since September — while platinum and silver also jumped.

CEOs Concerned for Recession in 2020

The top concern of U.S. chief executives is the fear of an economic decline, according to an exclusive from The Wall Street Journal.

Recession fears were No. 3 on the list in the same survey conducted a year ago.

Oil Prices Climb Amid News of U.S. Airstrike

Oil prices were up nearly 4% Friday after the Iraqi airstrike, according to CNBC.

Brent crude climbed to $70 early Friday morning before trickling back to around $69. West Texas Intermediate was up to $63.68 — a 4% hike.

Earnings Report

Here are the companies releasing earnings reports today:

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW)

Chart of the Day

In 2020, Americans are looking to manage their finances better and eat healthier, according to a survey by Ipsos for Urban Plates.

Other popular New Year’s resolutions include being more active, losing weight and improving mental well-being.

