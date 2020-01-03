Independent senator and 2020 Democratic primary hopeful Bernie Sanders’ campaign brought in over $34.5 million in donations during the fourth quarter of 2019, despite a health scare in October.

Sanders saw over half ($18 million) of his the fourth-quarter haul coming in December, which was his best month of the year.

It was a massive take as the remaining Democratic hopefuls prepare to enter the first nominating contests in Iowa and New Hampshire in February.

Sanders, who suffered a heart attack on Oct. 1 (the first day of the fourth quarter), tweeted Thursday that his campaign was ” proving you don’t need to beg the wealthy and powerful for campaign contributions in order to win elections.” And the average contribution of only $18 by his supporters may be proving that.

I’m incredibly proud to announce we raised $34.5 million from 1.8 million contributions in the fourth quarter. Our average contribution: just $18. Together, we’re proving you don’t need to beg the wealthy and the powerful for campaign contributions in order to win elections. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 2, 2020

His numbers thumped those of his competition that have reported contributions so far. Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s campaign brought in $24.7 million and long shot Andrew Yang’s campaign managed $16.5 million.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who is one of Sanders’ two biggest rivals, managed just $22.7 million, his campaign announced Thursday. Biden has struggled with fundraising throughout all of 2019.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren’s campaign, rounding out the top three front-runners, reported $21.2 million in donations for the fourth quarter days after warning that her campaign was 30% behind her pace in the third quarter.

Incumbent President Donald Trump is still the king when it comes to fundraising. The Trump campaign managed an impressive haul of $46 million in the final three months of 2019. That number doesn’t include any funds raised by the Republican National Committee or any other joint fundraising efforts.

Trump’s fourth quarter numbers were better than any Democrats’ during the entire year, and the president’s campaign announced $143 million total raised in 2019.

It looks like the Democrats have some catching up to do.