We all have different reasons why we invest in the stock market:

Maybe you’re saving for retirement.

Or you want to buy a house.

Perhaps you’re working on a nest egg for your grandchildren.

Whatever the reason, technology advances allow anyone to invest in the market … anytime … anywhere.

A poll from Gallop shows that 58% of Americans are investing in the stock market in 2022:

That’s the highest percentage since 2008.

But you can’t invest alone. You need a dependable platform to trade with trust and transparency.

That’s where today’s Power Stock, trading platform developer StoneX Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SNEX), comes in.

StoneX operates an online trading platform that provides:

Trading on U.S. and global markets.

Currencies and commodities trading.

Over-the-counter market access.

The company serves more than 330,000 retail investors (like you and me) across 180 countries.

StoneX stock scores a “Strong Bullish” 97 out of 100 on our Stock Power Ratings system. We expect it to beat the broader market by 3X in the next 12 months.

StoneX Stock: High Growth Potential, Strong Value + Maximum Momentum

StoneX stock is on track to end 2022 strong.

Highlights from its latest quarterly report include:

Revenue of $18.9 billion — up 86% year over year !

! Net income of $49.1 million — up 44% from the same period a year ago.

SNEX scores an 88 on our growth factor. While its sales numbers are fantastic, SNEX is also a solid value stock — where it scores an 84.

Its price-to-sales ratio is nearly three times lower than the investment services industry average.

That tells us it’s a bargain.

The price-to-sales ratio is a similar story: SNEX’s is 0.03. The industry average is 4.56. Lower numbers here are better.

Another bright spot for SNEX is its momentum:

The stock is up more than 41.6% over the last 12 months.

Meanwhile, its peers averaged a 15.9% decline over the same time.

StoneX stock scores a 97 overall on our proprietary Stock Power Ratings system.

That means we’re “Strong Bullish” and expect it to beat the broader market by at least 3X in the next 12 months.

The percentage of Americans investing in the stock market is higher than it’s been since 2008. And you can see the same trend across the world.

To trade, investors need a platform they can trust.

SNEX lets you trade in virtually any market across the globe, making it a strong addition to your portfolio.

