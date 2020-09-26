Welcome back to Money & Markets’ Success of the Week, a place where we celebrate the success of others. With so much happening in the world today, it’s worth taking a breath and recognizing the little victories.

Last week, we highlighted Vitus P.’s success with a young biotech company. Our Chief Investment Strategist for Money & Markets, Adam O’Dell, recognizes the potential for moonshot profits in this segment of the market.

And with the search for a vaccine becoming more desperate, let’s look further into the success had with Adam’s recent biotech pick.

Rob R., another member of Adam’s Green Zone Fortunes service, shared:

Starting Investment: $800 Date of Initial Investment: May 20, 2020 Dollar Amount/Percentage Gain: 62.2% It has been a very positive experience for me. I was a little late getting in to [the A9 Gold Stocks] so have not had the same gains as shown on your chart. I am quick to get in on trade alerts when you send them out now. I like your analysis as it is more thorough and provides a greater understanding of the stock for me than others services I use. Loved your recommendations … solid stock recommendations with clear data supporting those recommendations. Keep sharing your expertise at picking winning stocks!

Thanks for sharing, Rob! We’re glad to hear about your experience with Green Zone Fortunes.

To your success,

Coty Poynter

Managing Editor, Green Zone Fortunes