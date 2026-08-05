There’s an old trading-desk line that stocks take the stairs up and the elevator down. Slow to climb, quick to fall. Traders say it like a warning.

I’ve always heard it as a clue…

Because here’s the thing about the stairs. Every step looks boring. Nobody films a guy walking up one floor.

The media wants the elevator — the biotech that doubles on a Tuesday, the meme stock that gaps 40% before the coffee’s cold.

That’s the stuff that makes the group chat light up. It’s also the stuff that gives most of it back by Friday.

Consistency doesn’t trend on social media. It just builds wealth quietly, all on its own.

Think about the best players you ever watched. Not the ones with the highlight-reel dunk once a season. The ones who showed up and gave you 22 points and 8 rebounds every single night, for a decade.

You stopped noticing them because they never had a bad game.

That’s the highest compliment the market can pay a stock, too: it climbs so steadily you forget to be impressed.

So I built a screen to find exactly that kind of name inside Adam’s Green Zone Power Ratings…

What The Screen Is Actually Doing

Adam’s system scores every stock on a 0-to-100 scale. The higher the score, the better. The Green Zone is the top of that range, where the ratings say a stock has the wind at its back on momentum, quality, value, and growth all at once.

Most people just look at today’s score. I wanted to dig deeper. I wanted stocks whose rating has gone up at every checkpoint along the way.

Here’s the logic in plain English. The rating had to rise this week over last week. It had to rise the week before that. And it had to rise over the two weeks leading up to that.

No single jump allowed — every leg of the climb has to be green. On top of that, the four-week gain had to add up to something real, and the stock had to already be sitting in the top tier, not clawing its way out of the basement.

Then I put a floor under it, so we’re only looking at names with enough daily volume to get in and out and a share price above $5. No pennies, no ghosts.

What comes out the other side isn’t the flashiest list you’ll ever see. That’s the point. These are the stair-climbers.

Today’s Top 10 Green Zone Movers

Here are the 10 highest-rated names the screen surfaced.

The three rating columns are the three checkpoints the screen tests — all have to be positive to make the list — and the last column is the total climb over the four weeks.

Look at the mix. A water company. A movie-theater chain. A South African fleet-tracking software outfit.

This isn’t a sector bet or a hot theme. It’s a behavior — steady improvement — showing up in 10 completely different corners of the market at once.

The One I Keep Coming Back To

CareDx (CDNA). If you want to see the screen working exactly as designed, this is the name.

Look across its row in the table. Up 14 points this week. Up nearly 5 the week before. Up more than 9 over the two weeks before that.

Every checkpoint is green, and each one is meaningful. Most stocks that “climb four weeks in a row” are really one big week dressed up with three quiet ones. CareDx isn’t. The system has been warming to it steadily, step after step, for a solid month.

The business is the kind of quiet-essential I like.

CareDx makes the diagnostic tests that tell doctors whether a transplant patient’s body is starting to reject a new kidney or heart — genomic blood tests that catch trouble early, while there’s still time to act.

It’s not a stock story. It’s plumbing for the transplant world, and the numbers beneath the rating back it up: sales are up about 34% over the past year, and earnings are more than doubling.

Here’s the honest part, and it’s a good wrinkle. Pull up the price chart, and CareDx looks like an elevator — the stock is up roughly 65% over these same four weeks. So no, you’re not catching it in the dark.

But under the hood, the rating didn’t spike; it walked up the stairs, one honest step at every checkpoint.

That’s the difference between a stock the crowd bid up overnight and one where the crowd and the system have been climbing together. Just size it, knowing it’s already made a big move.

Before You Go

None of this is a “back up the truck” alert. It’s a watchlist of stocks doing the one thing that’s hardest to fake and easiest to underestimate: showing up consistently over time.

I’d rather own the name that’s earned its rating week after week than chase the one that spiked yesterday and dares me to catch it.

I’m going to run this same screen periodically and see which of these 10 are still climbing — and which ones quietly stepped off the staircase.

Keep your eyes on the stairs.

Until next time…



Matt Clark, CMSA®

Chief Research Analyst, What My System Says Today